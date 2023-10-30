Downtown Vancouver’s Azur Legacy Collection Hotel may have opened back in September, but now, the 833 West Pender Street spot’s lobby eatery is finally poised to launch.

We stepped into the new art deco downtown hotel to see what was on offer at Dahlia Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, a place where the fare is described as heavily inspired by that of the French Riviera and Italian coastline.

Located on the ground floor of the 104-room, 13-floor property, Dahlia is situated on the West Pender Street side of the building and offers views of the bustling downtown street via floor-to-ceiling windows.

Inside, however, provides an escape for anyone looking for a break from the action of the city.

Cocktails Are A Must

Dahlia’s 46-seat dining room provides a relaxing and intimate ambiance. Aside from exploring the menu here, something we’ll get into shortly, this destination is a great place to head for a drink or two if you’re in the area.

The cocktail program is a big reason for that as well.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests an unparalleled experience through these meticulously crafted cocktails that each tell their own unique story,” says Dahlia Bar Manager Serhii Kulikov.

The drink lineup offers several things worth highlighting, including several vermouths, a selection of champagnes by the glass and bottle, and an array of Old-World wines.

When it comes to carefully curated sips, expect libations such as the Negroni-inspired Patchouli, a combo of mezcal, Campari, sweet vermouth, and silver needle tea.

Dahlia’s opening also signals a new downtown happy hour to check out. This spot is open for that daily from 3 to 5 pm.

What’s On The Menu?

Aiming to delight diners with European charm, Dahlia’s team has put together a menu inspired by some iconic destinations on that continent while still using sustainably sourced local ingredients from here at home.

Azur Legacy Collection Hotel’s Executive Chef, Shyam Longani, is behind the conceptualization of the culinary program here. Chef Daniel Kenney will be at the helm of the kitchen executing the vision.

Service here is split up by breakfast (7 am to 10:30 am), happy hour (3 to 5 pm), and dinner (5 to 10 pm), all offered daily in the hotel.

We didn’t get a chance to try the morning offerings during our visit. But, we are told plates such as a Croque Madame, lemon buttermilk pancakes, steak and eggs, and lobster benedict with crispy potatoes will all be up for order during this service.

In addition to those bites, expect breads, pastries, and brioches made fresh daily by Longani.

Happy hour bites at Dahlia include snack staples like marinated olives and truffle fries for $8. There are also heartier options like the Dungeness crab cake and French onion burger for $15 available during this timeframe.

But onto the main attraction: dinner.

This service means casual starters, fresh salads, and larger entrées. Portions were healthy and the plates we saw were extremely shareable (so, bring a friend or two).

Standouts included the Salmon Wellington made with BC spring salmon, spinach, puff pastry, and Champagne beurre blanc and the photo-worthy 12 oz Ribeye with seared Foie Gras.

While we love a show-stopping protein, we can’t help but gush over Dahlia’s house bread.

The light, slightly sweet brioche combined with whipped butter, honey, and salt would go well with anything listed on the menu.

The raw bar selection here includes caviar, oysters, and beef tartare.

Grilled Atlantic lobster, Tuscan chicken, and grilled octopus were also on offer.

“We drew our inspiration from the service, cuisine, and style of the French and Italian Riviera to create refined and classic dishes that will satisfy both the eye and palate of our guests,” says Azur Legacy Collection Hotel Director of Operations Sofia Sayani.

“I’m excited to see our guests delve into the opulent yet simplified atmosphere and absorb the layers of meaning, experience, and hospitality that we wove throughout the property.”

Dahlia Restaurant and Cocktail Bar will open its doors this Friday, November 3.

Dahlia launches ahead of the hotel’s other imminent culinary destination, Lavantine Rooftop Restaurant, which the team is coining as “Vancouver’s first and only custom-designed, garden-like rooftop restaurant.”

Dahlia Restaurant and Cocktail Bar

Address: Azur Legacy Collection Hotel — 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram