Bread Culture: much-loved Calgary bakery is reopening in Vancouver

With many BC residents considering the move to Alberta, one Calgary bakery is actually deciding to move to Vancouver.

Bread Culture, a popular artisan bakery in Calgary, closed its doors in September 2022 because the owners were “extremely exhausted” and were pushing themselves to meet customers’ demands, often working more than 100 hours per week.

Now, the bakery has announced on its Instagram that it’ll be returning, this time to Vancouver.

“It has been a year and a half since we made the difficult decision to close Bread Culture that received an overwhelming amount of love,” shared Bread Culture. “During this time, we’ve reflected on many things. We wondered how our customers would remember us. What were our shortcomings? Why did we decide to stop? Despite our deep love for the baking and our unwavering passion, we questioned whether we could start again.”

“Running a business had its challenging and exhausting moments, but it also brought us immense joy, pride, and happiness. So despite the uncertainties, we’ve decided to reopen the bakery because we simply love making bread and sharing it with people,” continued Bread Culture.

Bread Culture proceeded to apologize to its Calgary fans when they said the new Bread Culture would open in Vancouver, BC.

If this spot is anything like its Calgary location, customers can expect to find tasty baked goods like naturally leavened bread, pastries, and decadent croissants like triple cheese or pistachio flan.

Bread Culture’s tentative opening date is July in Vancouver’s Dunbar Village. Be sure to check back here for an exact opening date and more details.

