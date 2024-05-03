Vancouver is getting a brand new pizza joint, and it’ll be serving up more than just your regular slice of pepperoni.

Just Pizza will be opening at 1629 Kingsway in Vancouver, and Dished reached out to get all the details.

The pizza shop is owned by Steven Che, who also happens to be the head chef. Dished was told Che grew up in Vancouver but worked in kitchens around the world, including Michelin-starred restaurants in the USA and Norway and one of the top fine-dining restaurants in Australia. He also worked at a sourdough bakery while in Norway. Since coming back to Vancouver, Che has spent the past four years using his experience abroad to elevate the humble yet delicious food that is pizza in an approachable way.

Just Pizza will serve its pizzas on a house-made sourdough crust. While you’ll be able to find classic pizza offerings, Just Pizza said they’ll have “more adventurous topping combinations.”

The menu is still in development, but Just Pizza said, “We’re inspired by all the different food you can get around Vancouver, and we’re constantly asking ourselves, ‘Would this taste good as a pizza?'”

“A few times a year, we’ll have limited-time features for those who love trying new things,” continued the pizza shop. You’ll also find plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options on the menu alongside salads, snacks, and what Just Pizza calls a “dip program” that “will complement and amp up everyone’s pizza experience.”

The space is a little over 1,000 sq ft and will offer takeout, delivery through our food delivery partners, and limited dine-in.

In regards to the name, Just Pizza said, “When we were thinking of names for our pizza concept, we knew we wanted something approachable and a little silly. Our pizza shop should have the familiarity of your favourite chain restaurant while offering the quality and inventiveness you get from a fine dining spot. Pizza is something that can be enjoyed by everyone so although we’re elevating it, we didn’t want to be pretentious about it. We also wanted a brand that we could really have fun with when telling our story!”

“While brainstorming, a friend of ours blurted out “Just Pizza” and we instantly knew that was the one,” continued the pizza shop. “It represented what we were going for really well. While we offer a fairly simple food item, we’ve enhanced it in a way that it’s become more than ‘just pizza.’ It also helps answer the age-old question you often get from your family/friend/partner of “What do you want to eat?” … ‘Just pizza!'”

Just Pizza expects to open its doors this summer, ideally in June and, at the latest, by early July. Be sure to check back here for more information on this new Vancouver pizza destination.

Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver

