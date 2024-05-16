New cafe and market "TV Dinner" poised to open in Vancouver soon

It’s got an eye-catching name, and it sounds like it’ll have tons of offerings to check out, too. TV Dinner is getting ready to launch in Kitsilano soon.

The new market and cafe aims to “provide a heightened level of convenience” via its curated selection of frozen and refrigerated take-home meals, pantry staples, and dried goods.

TV Dinner’s shelves will be stocked up with goods from both small-scale, local producers and larger established brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV DINNER (@tvdinnershop)

Slated to open at 1780 W 3rd Avenue (formerly occupied by Bel Café Kits), TV Dinner’s 525 sq ft space will offer seats for around a dozen people.

Once it’s open, guests can expect to find top-notch coffee from Bows and Renzullo, a variety of freshly baked goods from Cookies by John, and other cafe essentials.

TV Dinner tells us that, in the future, the team hopes to launch a rotating pop-up program to showcase vendors, new concepts, and chefs.

This spot is set to open soon. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

TV Dinner

Address: 1780 W 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram