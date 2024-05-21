Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for new Port Coquitlam spot

We knew it was coming, and now Crumbl Cookies’ opening in BC is becoming a reality. What’s even better is we now have an opening date for the famous US chain’s store in Metro Vancouver.

The souped-up cookie chain’s first outpost in the province is slated to open at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 1125 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Dished has covered the Utah-founded viral concept’s expansion into the Canadian treat scene closely.

The brand, which coins itself as having the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” has already launched stores in and around Edmonton and Calgary, as well as in Mississauga, Ontario, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Crumbl is known for its signature and rotating lineup of larger-than-life cookies, all served up in a perfectly pink box.

Folks will find flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, Classic Pink Sugar, and more!

Crumbl told Dished that the opening date for this new location is May 31. During its opening day, the store will be open from 8 am to midnight.

Plus, customers who have downloaded the Crumbl App can participate in a

special Grand Opening 30-day promotion by using promo code BCPRTCOQLM, which will get them one free chocolate chip cookie at the Port Coquitlam location beginning Monday, June 3rd.

If you want to be one of the first to grab a cookie at this location, you better show up early; in Edmonton, patrons lined up as early as 4:30 am to get a taste of the first Canadian location from the concept. If the lines at Canada’s first Hello Kitty Cafe in Vancouver have taught us anything, it’s that Metro Vancouverites will line up for hours to get their hands on some sweet treats.

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies

Crumbl Cookies – Port Coquitlam

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

