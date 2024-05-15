Good new fried chicken lovers: a new concept by Bok Bok Chicken and Monga Fried Chicken is opening in Surrey.

The two restaurants will be combining Korean and Taiwanese fried chicken.

“Combining Korean and Taiwanese styles of fried chicken could result in a tantalizing fusion of flavours and textures,” shared the restaurant on Instagram. “Imagine the crispy exterior of Korean fried chicken with its signature sweet and spicy sauce paired with the fragrant, herbaceous seasoning of Taiwanese fried chicken. It would likely be a delicious blend of savoury, sweet, and aromatic elements, creating a unique culinary experience that satisfies multiple cravings at once.”

Monga Fried Chicken is best known for its five varieties of giant fried chicken fillets that are “as thick as a coin.”

This offering is marinated with honey, dipped in batter, fried, and then topped with Monga’s signature toppings, like the Chee-Z variety.

Other offerings include Monga nuggets, crispy chicken, fries, sides, and boba drinks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our exceptional products and services to your neighbourhood,” continued the restaurant.

An opening date has yet to be announced for this new spot. Once open, the restaurant claims there will be exciting opening promotions and special offers “you won’t want to miss.”

Be sure to check back here for more information once it’s announced.

Bok Bok Chicken x Monga Fried Chicken

Address: 10330 152nd Street Unit 85, Surrey

