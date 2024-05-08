FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar set to open soon in downtown Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 8 2024, 8:39 pm
Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar set to open soon in downtown Vancouver
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Compared to other cities, Vancouver may not have the largest selection of rooftop destinations where one can dine and drink. But, here’s some good news, sun-seekers, we are officially getting a new one: Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar.

Dished got an exclusive sneak peek of the elevated oasis, perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel. Lavantine is the last piece of the puzzle for the property, which launched its lobby-level restaurant, Dahlia, last fall.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Things have come a long way since our hard hat tour of the rooftop space last year. Lavantine has now come to life as an Arabesque-inspired restaurant offering seats for 99 people.

The space boasts both a sky bar and a restaurant. The open kitchen leads to the bar with views overlooking downtown Vancouver’s city skyline.

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

From there, the space opens to the patio portion of the restaurant. A section of the space features a retractable roof so patrons can enjoy the atmosphere year-round.

Lavantine also offers an open-air area complete with a water feature surrounded by stools and, beyond that, high-top seating around the perimeter.

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

It may be obvious by now, that there’s not a bad seat in the house. In addition to serving up sweeping views, this destination offers a robust cocktail menu.

Skybar’s libations have been curated by AZUR Bar Manager Serhii Kulikov. The sips include classic and contemporary cocktails, Old and New World wines, and some BC craft beer.

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Spain (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

The Desert Dreams (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

The cocktails here live in two distinct “chapters,” which aim to offer “a glimpse into the mystical realms of Arabian folklore.”

The first chapter is a tribute to the adventures of The Seven Voyages of Sinbad the Sailor. Think Mediterranean flavours with floral notes and exotic spices.

Second, is a list inspired by the story of Aladdin and the Magic Lamp. This selection is inspired by desserts and pastries from around the world like Thai pandan cheesecake, as seen in the Thailand cocktail.

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Thailand (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

When it comes to bites, you won’t be disappointed.

We checked out several large-format proteins like the grilled Whole Branzino, which is deboned tableside. It arrives with tomato chermoula and lemon.

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Lobster Tail Kebabs (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

24oz Cowboy Steak (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Whole Branzino (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Both the Lobster Tail Kebabs and the 24 oz Cowboy Steak are stunning. The latter is served with harissa garlic butter and smoked sea salt.

We also saw the Watermelon Salad with whipped feta and the Baba Ghanoush, which seem to be the perfect shareable items to order for the table, especially alongside the fresh house pita.

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Baba Ghanoush (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Watermelon Salad (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Once open, you can find this spot operating Tuesday to Sunday from 4 to 11 pm.

Lavantine is slated to launch later this month, we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar

Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop