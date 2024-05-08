Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar set to open soon in downtown Vancouver

Compared to other cities, Vancouver may not have the largest selection of rooftop destinations where one can dine and drink. But, here’s some good news, sun-seekers, we are officially getting a new one: Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar.

Dished got an exclusive sneak peek of the elevated oasis, perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel. Lavantine is the last piece of the puzzle for the property, which launched its lobby-level restaurant, Dahlia, last fall.

Things have come a long way since our hard hat tour of the rooftop space last year. Lavantine has now come to life as an Arabesque-inspired restaurant offering seats for 99 people.

The space boasts both a sky bar and a restaurant. The open kitchen leads to the bar with views overlooking downtown Vancouver’s city skyline.

From there, the space opens to the patio portion of the restaurant. A section of the space features a retractable roof so patrons can enjoy the atmosphere year-round.

Lavantine also offers an open-air area complete with a water feature surrounded by stools and, beyond that, high-top seating around the perimeter.

It may be obvious by now, that there’s not a bad seat in the house. In addition to serving up sweeping views, this destination offers a robust cocktail menu.

Skybar’s libations have been curated by AZUR Bar Manager Serhii Kulikov. The sips include classic and contemporary cocktails, Old and New World wines, and some BC craft beer.

The cocktails here live in two distinct “chapters,” which aim to offer “a glimpse into the mystical realms of Arabian folklore.”

The first chapter is a tribute to the adventures of The Seven Voyages of Sinbad the Sailor. Think Mediterranean flavours with floral notes and exotic spices.

Second, is a list inspired by the story of Aladdin and the Magic Lamp. This selection is inspired by desserts and pastries from around the world like Thai pandan cheesecake, as seen in the Thailand cocktail.

When it comes to bites, you won’t be disappointed.

We checked out several large-format proteins like the grilled Whole Branzino, which is deboned tableside. It arrives with tomato chermoula and lemon.

Both the Lobster Tail Kebabs and the 24 oz Cowboy Steak are stunning. The latter is served with harissa garlic butter and smoked sea salt.

We also saw the Watermelon Salad with whipped feta and the Baba Ghanoush, which seem to be the perfect shareable items to order for the table, especially alongside the fresh house pita.

Once open, you can find this spot operating Tuesday to Sunday from 4 to 11 pm.

Lavantine is slated to launch later this month, we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver

