A huge food truck fest is coming to Langley next month

Food truck season is rolling along in Metro Vancouver, and we’ve got the scoop on the next big event you need on your radar.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing over two dozen vendors to Langley Community Day in Douglas Park on Saturday, June 8.

You can order dishes and treats from your favourite food trucks while enjoying live entertainment, activity stations, an artisan market and more. Now that sounds like a perfect day to us.

Here are all of the participating food trucks coming to Langley Community Day 2024:

Aloha Poke

Baba’s House

BeaverTails

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz

Big Chip

Boteco

G’s Donairs

It’s All About Grill

Juicy Green & Fusion Icy

Little oOties

Melt Town Grilled Cheese

Midnight Joe’s

Mini Donuts Truck

Munchu Picchu

REEL Mac and Cheese

Roasted Revolution

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Rolled West Coast

ShawarmaTime

Slavic Rolls

Stormy’s

Street Dog

Taco Nori

Twisted Potato Express

Wings Food Truck

This year, there will also be several free activities set up throughout Douglas Park, including mini golf, rock climbing wall, and inflatables for the little ones. A beer garden will also be set up on Park Avenue just south of Douglas Crescent. Guests must be 19+ and also have valid ID to enter.

The Douglas Park Spirit Stage will have live performances to entertain all ages, including KatMoon, Dr. Strangelove, Norman Foote, and Funkdalicious. And to keep the energy up, DJ H20 will also be spinning tracks during the day.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Admission: Free

