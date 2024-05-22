FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

A huge food truck fest is coming to Langley next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 22 2024, 9:09 pm
City of Langley/Facebook

Food truck season is rolling along in Metro Vancouver, and we’ve got the scoop on the next big event you need on your radar.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing over two dozen vendors to Langley Community Day in Douglas Park on Saturday, June 8.

You can order dishes and treats from your favourite food trucks while enjoying live entertainment, activity stations, an artisan market and more. Now that sounds like a perfect day to us.

Here are all of the participating food trucks coming to Langley Community Day 2024:

  • Aloha Poke
  • Baba’s House
  • BeaverTails
  • Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz
  • Big Chip
  • Boteco
  • G’s Donairs
  • It’s All About Grill
  • Juicy Green & Fusion Icy
  • Little oOties
  • Melt Town Grilled Cheese
  • Midnight Joe’s
Langley Community Day

City of Langley/Facebook

  • Mini Donuts Truck
  • Munchu Picchu
  • REEL Mac and Cheese
  • Roasted Revolution
  • Rocky Point Ice Cream
  • Rolled West Coast
  • ShawarmaTime
  • Slavic Rolls
  • Stormy’s
  • Street Dog
  • Taco Nori
  • Twisted Potato Express
  • Wings Food Truck

This year, there will also be several free activities set up throughout Douglas Park, including mini golf, rock climbing wall, and inflatables for the little ones. A beer garden will also be set up on Park Avenue just south of Douglas Crescent. Guests must be 19+ and also have valid ID to enter.

Langley Community Day

City of Langley/Facebook

The Douglas Park Spirit Stage will have live performances to entertain all ages, including KatMoon, Dr. Strangelove, Norman Foote, and Funkdalicious. And to keep the energy up, DJ H20 will also be spinning tracks during the day.

Langley Community Day

When: June 8, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley
Admission: Free

