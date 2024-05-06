New Vancouver restaurants: 18 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 18 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

If you’re a fan of Sing Sing Beer Bar’s original Main Street location, you’re going to love its new outpost.

The 1191 Commercial Drive spot used to be occupied by Community Taps + Pizza, but now the 2,100 sq ft space has been transformed into the second location of Sing Sing.

Dished popped in ahead of the official launch to see what’s in store for patrons.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Casa Molina, an authentic Spanish concept, has just softly opened.

This spot is the latest from Chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration, or special event.”

Chef Blanc also won the title of making the second-best paella in the world at the 62nd edition of the Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca.

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Instagram

You may have been wondering, is Haidilao Hot Pot ever going to open in Burnaby? The answer is yes, it just did!

The hot pot restaurant hailing from China quietly opened its first Canadian location back in December 2018 at 5890 No. 3 Road in Richmond. It then opened a Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano in 2020. Now, Haidilao has opened its biggest BC location yet, and Dished got the exclusive first look.

Instagram

Club Kitchen is a new concept that recently hit Vancouver and will soon be home to 13 restaurants all under one roof.

But don’t get it confused with a ghost kitchen. This concept is something else entirely. We’ve got the deets on this newly opened spot.

Address: 988 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

Cantaritos opened its doors on May 5 and, according to its Instagram, features “a carefully crafted menu that combines innovative flavours with fresh, local ingredients.”

You’ll find all of your classic Mexican favourites here.

Address: 3823 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-351-4157

Instagram

A new sushi restaurant has opened in Metro Vancouver: Nemo Sushi Bar.

“Inspired by traditional flavours, Nemo offers a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine,” shared the restaurant online.

The new restaurant opened its doors on April 23, 2024.

Address: 5935 Hasting Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-336-3008

Instagram

Late last year, The Pie Hole announced that it would be closing its Kitsilano location after its landlord terminated the lease. Thankfully, the shop was able to find a new home just a few minutes drive from the original location.

The inside of the store is full of retro flare, from old school signs, neon lights, and even a mural painted by owner Jenell Parsons herself.

Address: 2959 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

This highly anticipated spot is finally open. Each floor of the restaurant offers a unique vibe and includes views of The Amazing Brentwood Plaza and Burnaby’s skyline.

The first level is a lively lounge with a central bar, plenty of TVs, and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it the perfect place to catch the game.

On the second level, expect a modern dining room with booth seating and a flexible layout for larger groups. The third floor features a heated rooftop patio.

Address: 4580 Brentwood Blvd #012-11, Burnaby — In The Amazing Brentwood Plaza

Instagram

Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown took over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations earlier this year.

The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats for lunch and dinner developed by executive chef Aki Urata.

The brand currently operates BC locations at UBC, in North Vancouver, and in Surrey. Kinton has shared that a Marine Gateway eatery is on the way. This outpost is slated to open later in April at 434 SW Marine Drive.

Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Sushi Maki, located at 989 Hornby Street in Vancouver, quietly closed its doors. But don’t fret — a new restaurant has taken its place, offering a similar menu.

Sushi Today opened earlier this spring and offers a variety of classic options as well as some special rolls, like its Cheese-Chick roll with cream cheese, chicken katsu, avocado, crab meat, unagi sauce, mozza cheese, and torch white sauce.

The menu also includes tempura, udon, rice bowls, and sushi pizza.

Address: 989 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Big news for coffee fans: Prado Cafe Dunbar has opened its doors, making it the coffee shop’s seventh location in Metro Vancouver.

Dished was previously told that this new spot would have a “West Coast, modern” feel and aesthetically would be a mix between the brand’s Still Creek and Tsawwassen Southlands locations.

Address: 4498 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Folks living in and around the South Surrey/White Rock community are in for a treat. The area’s newest restaurant, NOBLE at the Hills, is now open.

The fresh destination for “elevated food, drinks, atmosphere, and experiences” opened to the public for dinner service on Monday, April 15.

Address: 16900 4th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

Metro Vancouver is home to plenty of great donut shops, and another one is joining the lineup. Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery recently opened in West Vancouver, serving up freshly made donuts.

Coming all the way from Korea, Goldie’s features fluffy brioche donuts fermented for 24 hours with delicious cream fillings and glazes, all made in-house.

Address: 6693 Nelson Ave, #101, West Vancouver

Instagram

Around two months after Allora! Pasta + Wine sadly closed its doors, The Morrison Cafe + Kitchen has taken its place.

This will mark The Morrison’s second location, with its first located at 12855 16 Avenue in Surrey.

Address: 15223 Pacific Avenue #1, White Rock

Instagram

A new pub has recently opened in Metro Vancouver. It’s located in the old BC Penitentiary Building in New Westminster.

Notorious Grey Fox is located in the original gatehouse of the penitentiary, which was built in 1878. It is named after one of the legendary inmates, Bill Miner, aka the “Grey Fox,” who was sentenced to life in 1906 and escaped in 1907, never to be caught again in Canada.

Address: 319 Governors Court #101, New Westminster

Instagram

It’s been a busy few months for Lee’s Donuts with the grand opening of its Gastown location and word of a new spot at The Amazing Brentwood, but the beloved Vancouver shop shows no signs of slowing down.

Lee’s has just set up a pop-up shop at The Post, right by the newly opened Loblaws City Market until May 31.

Address: The Post — 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Tasty BBQ and Beer Bar has opened in a prime location at 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver, right on the seawall.

The restaurant is best known for its skewers, as well as its Chinese street food and unique drinks.

Address: 1018 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

India’s largest hospitality brand, The Brew Estate, has finally arrived in Canada, and its first location is in Metro Vancouver.

Located at 8910 120th Street in Surrey, The Brew Estate claims to be India’s largest microbrewery and operates as a cafe by day and bar by night.

Address: 8910 120th Street, Surrey

Instagram

With files from Marco Ovies

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok