Tequila Cocina is moving from its North Vancouver location to Gastown
Gastown is getting another great Mexican restaurant now that Tequila Cocina has announced its plans to move from its North Vancouver location.
The Mexican spot announced on Instagram that it expects to open in Gastown sometime in Summer 2024.
Its final day of service at the North Vancouver location will be May 28, where it will hold one last Taco Tuesday. This spot initially opened in June 2019.
Those who can’t wait until this new spot opens can visit Tequila Cocina at its Granville location.
An exact reopening date and location have yet to be announced, but be sure to check back here for more details once available.
Tequila Cocina
Address: 1933 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
