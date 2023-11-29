Vancouver restaurant openings to be excited about
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.
Gordon Ramsay Burger Vancouver
The first Gordon Ramsay Burger is slated to launch at the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam, aka the former Hard Rock Casino Vancouver.
It’s nearly time for the public to check out the highly anticipated handheld destination for themselves. Dished popped in for a sneak peek to see what was in store for diners.
Address: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver – 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam
Arcana Spirit Lounge
If you’ve been strolling around Gastown lately and spotted signage for a soon-to-be-open, 24-hour pet psychic, you’ve likely got some questions.
We’d love to give you all the answers right this second, but where’s the fun in that?
What we can share, Vancouver, is that you’re about to get a new, high-end speakeasy bar, and the psychic shop business may (or may not) be just a front.
Address: 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Osteria Elio Volpe
Banda Volpi, the group behind beloved spots Osteria Savio Volpe, Caffè La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House, is adding another eatery to the family: Elio Volpe.
Described as a “close cousin to Savio,” Elio will be opening in Vancouver’s Cambie Village at 540 West 17th Avenue this winter.
Address: 540 West 17th Avenue, Vancouver
Gringo North Vancouver
Gringo’s third outpost will open in Lower Lonsdale in late fall, Dished is told.
The new cantina will be 1,500 sq ft and offer 32 seats inside, plus another 20 on its patio.
Address: 100 East 2nd Street, North Vancouver
Chung Chun New Westminster
Big news for fans of Korean street dogs: Chung Chun is bringing its rice hot dogs to New Westminster.
While no formal announcement has been made on the eatery’s social media, Chung Chun updated its website with a New Westminster location listed as “coming soon.”
Address: 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Tiko Pizza
It’s the combo you never knew you needed in your life: boba and pizza. One spot is aiming to bring this dream team to the Vancouver dining scene soon – Tiko Pizza.
The new 1210 Robson Street destination doesn’t have a ton of information on its concept out in the open just yet, but signage claims it’s “coming soon,” and we’ll be excited to check it out once it opens.
Address: 1210 Robson Street, Vancouver
Hazukido Richmond
Croissant lovers of all kinds are most likely familiar with Hazukido. Now the Japanese cafe is opening a new location, this time in Richmond.
While no formal announcement has been made on Hazukido’s social media, the cafe updated its list of locations and listed Richmond as “Coming Soon.”
Address: 8820 Beckwith Road, Richmond
Secret Garden — Burnaby
It might not be a secret anymore that Secret Garden, a new Korean fusion restaurant, is opening its doors in Burnaby.
The restaurant will be serving up both grilled Korean favourites and a buffet for you to eat to your heart’s content.
Address: 9628 Cameron Street, Burnaby
Ricardo’s Ice Cream Shop
Candy aficionados are most likely familiar with Ricardo’s for its multiple Ricardo’s Kandy Korner locations.
But now the owners of BC’s biggest candy shop are opening their second ice cream shop location.
Address: 840 Granville Street, Vancouver
Zapoteca Kitsilano
View this post on Instagram
Zapoteca Mexican Grill has been a White Rock staple for over five years, serving classic Mexican cuisine to the Metro Vancouver community. Now, the restaurant is spreading its wings and making its way over to Vancouver.
Zapoteca updated its website with a second location listed. The new Mexican spot will be taking the place of The Cove, which closed in April 2022.
Address: 3681 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Big Way Hot Pot (multiple locations)
Big Way told Dished that it plans to open two locations in 2024. It’ll open its fifth location in Kerrisdale in January 2024 and its sixth location in Richmond in March 2024.
Its Kerrisdale location is taking over the space of the former Gram Cafe and Pancakes, which quietly closed all of its Canadian locations recently.
Address: 2145 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Address: Yaohan Center, 3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Casa Molina
An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this winter: Casa Molina.
This spot is the latest from chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration or special event.”
Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Oku Izakaya Bar
A new, authentic Izakaya spot is coming to Vancouver soon. Oku Izakaya Bar will bring its special Japanese-style bar to the city.
Dished spoke to owner Takeshi Hasegawa, who explained more about the new concept.
Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver
Wayback Brewing Co.
Surrey is getting a new brewery, and it’s bringing the retro vibes with it.
Wayback Brewing Co. is opening this week and will offer five craft beers for you to enjoy.
Address: 15063 54A Avenue, Surrey
Purebread (multiple locations)
New Purebread locations will be popping up on West 4th Avenue and at the University of British Columbia.
“Coho’s unwavering commitment to Purebread’s growth is a cornerstone of our vision,” CEO Andrew Barnes stated in a release.
Address: 5955 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Virtue Natural Bakery
After years on the farmers’ market circuit, Virtue Natural Bakery will be opening a brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver.
The new location will be taking over the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition, which seems very fitting for the health-focused bake shop.
Address: 2245 West Broadway, Vancouver
Kinton Ramen (Robson)
Kinton has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching its first downtown Vancouver location later this year.
Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown will take over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations earlier this year.
Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver
Perfecto Cafe — Robson
Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street, and dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.
Address: 1502 Robson Street
Din Tai Fung
Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.
Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.
Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Dovetail
Inspired by the meaning of “dovetail,” used as a term in both woodworking (dovetail joint) and in the kitchen, this restaurant will aim to provide a cohesive, multi-layered dining experience for guests.
The 3,800 sq ft space will offer seating for 110 people inside, including a private back room with 30 seats (formerly Lightshade) and 40 outside on its front patio.
Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Jinya Ramen Bar – South Granville
Vancouver has plenty of excellent ramen spots, and another one is set to open soon. Signs for a new Jinya Ramen bar have popped up on West Broadway and Granville Street.
The ramen chain is best known for a balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth. So, hearing that a new Jinya location is opening up is very exciting.
Saijo Handroll
The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.
The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.
Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
The Flamingo Room
A new Miami-inspired bar is opening in Vancouver this fall: The Flamingo Room.
Located in Havana’s former theatre space on Commercial Drive, this new spot will be a destination for vibrant drinks, snacks, comedy, and live music, too.
Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Chai Wagon
A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.
Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.
Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – Burnaby
It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.
Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.
Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Sweet 7
Sweet 7, which was established in 2006, is planning on opening its very first Vancouver location at 1696 Robson Street, the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.
According to Sweet 7’s website, the store uses “fresh mango and fruit tea brewing techniques, combined with a handcrafted process, to prepare all our beverages.”
Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver
Odd Burger
This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).
The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.
Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver
Hello Kitty Cafe
At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public – and very soon, by the looks of things.
While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having an early 2024 opening.
Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tozen Sushi Bar
While many of Vancouver’s businesses along Broadway have been struggling to stay open (and others have been forced to close entirely) during the disruptive SkyTrain construction, it seems one new spot is about to make its mark.
According to some signage that has gone up, Tozen Sushi Bar will be a new concept from the folks behind Tom Sushi, the premium sushi bar on Davie Street.
Address: 967 West Broadway, Vancouver
Zaatar w Zeit – West Vancouver
Zaatar w Zeit, a fast-casual eatery serving Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes, is set to open a new location in Metro Vancouver soon.
The brand currently operates one location in Vancouver at 531 Granville Street, but has shared with Dished that a location in West Vancouver is currently in the works.
Address: C6 – 900 Main Street, West Vancouver
Marugame Udon
It’s been almost a year since we first told you about Marugame Udon making its Canadian debut in BC.
And now Marugame Udon for noodle lovers about the soon-to-be-open location launching in Vancouver.
Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Egg Bomb – Burnaby
Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.
The restaurant teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the Skytrain station.”
Bisou Bakehouse – Telus Garden
The concept has shared its plans to open its new location in downtown Vancouver, this time at Telus Garden.
This favourite for pastries and sweets already operates locations in North Vancouver at 1185 16th W and in Vancouver at 1190 Bidwell.
Address: TELUS Garden — 510 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Aburi Hana Vancouver
Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.
Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.
Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Café
Breka Bakery & Café has been a Vancouver staple for years. Now, the 24/7 cafe is set to open another location in the city.
The new location will be at 2434 E Hastings Street, where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings early last year.
Address: 2434 E Hastings Street
Ramen One
Signs on the storefront are advertising $10 ramen, which is almost unheard of in the city (but if you know of any similar deals, please share with us).
Aside from this exceptional deal, little else is known about the new eatery.
Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver
Nom Nom Seoul
Just as quickly as it went, a new snack shop is replacing Nukid Bakery. Signs for a new Korean snack shop, Nom Nom Seoul, have gone up.
Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver
Hannam Supermarket – Yaletown Express
The Korean grocery store is opening in the former location of Swirl Wine Store, which operated in the spot for over 17 years.
Dished reached out to Hannam for additional details on the new concept and will keep you posted on an exact opening date.
Address: 1185 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
After radio silence from the brand on this launch, it’s been confirmed to Dished that the global hot-pot chain will be opening in Burnaby “sometime” in May 2024.
Be sure to check back here for more news on the hot-pot spot’s grand opening.
Per Se Social Corner – Coal Harbour
Set to open later this fall, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.
Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
King Taps – Lonsdale Quay Market
King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.
Planet Burger (food truck)
Planet Burger is currently a concept in progress, but founders tell Dished that the food truck will be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities soon.
Bufala River District
Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light-installation centrepiece.
Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver
Lucky Taco River District
Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.
Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver
Ciclo (multiple locations)
This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.
Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver
The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will be opening at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.
Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver
Krave Kulture Yogurt – Lonsdale Quay Market
One of the numerous new vendors to be joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.
On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Mishmish
Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.
Set to open at Fraser Street and 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.
This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.
Address: Fraser Street and 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)
Sula – English Bay
Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.
Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Winter 2024.
Sula’s owner Sharath Vittal shares that the cocktail program will be designed by none other than Jeff Savage, head bartender at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist.
The Bao Place
Known for serving up delicious steamed BBQ pork buns and beyond, The Bao Place had to cease operations at its former Kingsway location due to redevelopment in 2022.
The Bao Place said it would be back in a new location, and it looks like that will be sooner than later.
Address: Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Ramen Danbo – Kerrisdale + North Vancouver
Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.
In an announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.
Ramen Danbo also has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.
Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. (multiple locations)
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will be opening a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street, although that location won’t be ready until April or May 2024.
Heritage Lonsdale Quay Market
One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.
This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.
Ba Le Deli & Bakery
According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue.
Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.
Address: Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue, Vancouver
Popeyes (multiple locations)
Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get a new outpost on Main Street as well.
Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver
Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby
Earl of Sandwich – Langley
Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the US, has announced it’s opening a new BC location.
The concept is known for its breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”
Address: Willoughby Town Centre, Langley
Mr. Sushi – Vancouver
Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.
Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Hello Nori – Park Royal
It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its second location.
Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.
Jollibee
Jollibee has a new Surrey location slated to open in Metro Vancouver. An opening date is yet to be announced at this point.
Address: Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex, Surrey
Four Winds Southlands
One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.
Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
Fogo de Chão at The Post
Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space.
Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”
The restaurant will have an area called Bar Fogo and a more formal dining room as well.
Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver
With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies