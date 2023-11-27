Is McDonald's McRib coming back to menus across Canada?

Canadians have been calling for the return of the legendary McDonald’s handheld, the McRib, for years. Now, it seems that our voices have finally been heard.

McDonald’s confirmed that there are currently a few select locations in Canada where you can get your hands on a McRib at the moment.

Made with seasoned boneless pork dipped in BBQ sauce with slivered onions and dill pickles on a toasted homestyle bun, the McRib was first introduced to restaurants in 1982.

Folks haven’t tasted the “McRib Magic” in full force since the offering was removed from menus in 2012.

In 2022, rib-loving Canadians were disappointed to hear McDonald’s announce it would release the McRib in the US once again, with no plans for this menu item to relaunch north of the border.

But it seems we’ve finally gotten lucky…

While they couldn’t share much, a rep for McDonald’s Canada flagged that some additional, tangy-McRib-related news might be coming soon.

“After 10 years… Canada, you better get ready.”

We’ll keep you posted on new details as soon as we receive them.