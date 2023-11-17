Oku Izakaya Bar is opening in Vancouver later this month

A new, authentic Izakaya spot is coming to Vancouver soon. Oku Izakaya Bar will be bringing this special Japanese-style bar to the city.

Dished spoke to owner Takeshi Hasegawa, who explained more about the new concept.

He told us the menu would feature things like red tuna with blue cheese, hamachi with chimichurri sauce, kelp-marinated beef tartare, thick-cut stewed pork belly, and more tapas-style dishes. Additionally, there will also be sashimi, creative hand rolls, and traditional Nigiri sushi.

“Our culinary approach involves meticulous processes such as combining cheese with sashimi, utilizing kombu to enhance beef, employing low-temperature cooking for beef tongue, and aging pork belly to enhance flavours,” said Hasegawa.

The new restaurant will be approximately 1,000 square feet with a 10-person counter and 14-16 tables, totalling 24-26 seats.

“My goal is to create a space reminiscent of a Japanese izakaya, where guests can drop in casually,” continued Hasegawa.

“I envision a place where patrons can relish specialized dishes, enjoy Japanese sake or Chu-Hi, engage in conversations with our staff, and escape daily stress while having a delightful time. Whether alone, with friends, in small or large groups, before or after an event, I aim to create an inviting space for everyone.”

Oku Izakaya Bar is hoping for a soft open close to the end of the month.

When open, it will operate from 5 pm to 1 am daily, extending to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. There are also plans to offer lunch in 2024.

Be sure to check back here when an official opening date is announced.

Oku Izakaya Bar

Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver