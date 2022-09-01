FoodRestaurant Openings

Mr. Sushi set to open its first Vancouver location soon

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Sep 1 2022, 6:46 pm
@mr.sushi.canada/Instagram

Olympic Village is, oddly, somewhat of a sushi desert – a surprising thing, considering how much Vancouverites love their sushi.

With the only two sushi places being Manna Sushi on the corner of East 2nd Avenue and Ontario and Sushi Radio, the new food concept run out of Electric Bicycle Brewing, there hasn’t been a ton of nearby options for residents of the area.

Now, a locally founded sushi brand is expanding to bring a new location to the corner of Main Street and East 2nd Avenue.

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

The restaurant has yet to set an opening date, but construction is well underway for Mr. Sushi’s very first Vancouver proper location at 176 East 2nd Avenue.

The two North Vancouver Mr. Sushi locations serve rolls, sashimi, nigori, cones, aburi oshi, as well as side dishes like tempura, sunomono, katsu, and more.

Stay tuned for more details on this new space as they’re revealed.

Mr. Sushi – Vancouver

Address: 176 E 2nd Ave, Vancouver

Instagram

