Vancouver, we knew you liked sweet treats, but judging by the line outside of our city’s first Hazukido location this past weekend, it’s clear you LOVE them.

The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats opened its doors on October 29 with some amazing promos for patrons, which clearly, was enough to draw a massive line around the Yaletown business.

Video shows the line wrapping around the Nelson Street sweet spot all the way down Mainland Street.

