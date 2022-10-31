FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Vancouver's first Hazukido location draws massive lines on opening weekend

Oct 31 2022, 4:42 pm
Vancouver, we knew you liked sweet treats, but judging by the line outside of our city’s first Hazukido location this past weekend, it’s clear you LOVE them.

The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats opened its doors on October 29 with some amazing promos for patrons, which clearly, was enough to draw a massive line around the Yaletown business.

Video shows the line wrapping around the Nelson Street sweet spot all the way down Mainland Street.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hazukido Canada (@hazukidocanada)

