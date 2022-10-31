Vancouver's first Hazukido location draws massive lines on opening weekend
Vancouver, we knew you liked sweet treats, but judging by the line outside of our city’s first Hazukido location this past weekend, it’s clear you LOVE them.
The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats opened its doors on October 29 with some amazing promos for patrons, which clearly, was enough to draw a massive line around the Yaletown business.
Video shows the line wrapping around the Nelson Street sweet spot all the way down Mainland Street.
