Hard Rock Casino Vancouver to be given a new name

A full decade after one of Metro Vancouver’s largest casinos gained its name of Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, the property located near the Fraser River waterfront in southwest Coquitlam is now slated to undergo a renaming.

Great Canadian Entertainment announced Wednesday the property will be renamed Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, after the parent company that owns the attraction. The change in branding will be effective December 2023.

This carries the same recent branding established for Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, which was previously known as Casino Woodbine.

The Coquitlam property will see a refreshed design, with the most significant change being the opening of Gordon Ramsay Burger, which is anticipated to open this fall in partnership with the globally renowned chain of Gordon Ramsay-branded restaurants.

“As we embark on this exciting transformation to Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, we are entering a new era of excitement and entertainment. Our partnerships with Chef Gordon Ramsay and Live Nation Canada promise to bring an unparalleled level of culinary excellence and world-class entertainment to our valued guests,” said Matthew Anfinson, CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment, in a statement.

“We believe that this transition represents not only a change in name but a significant opportunity to enhance the overall experience.”

The Coquitlam casino first opened in 2001, and it was initially branded as Boulevard Casino before entering a licensing agreement with the Hard Rock chain. It features a gaming floor area of about 80,000 sq ft and a live performance theatre with about 1,100 seats.

In 2024, Great Canadian will also open Gordon Ramsay Steak at River Rock Casino in Richmond.