While many of Vancouver’s businesses along Broadway have been struggling to stay open (and others have been forced to close entirely) during the disruptive SkyTrain construction, it seems one new spot is about to make its mark.

According to some signage that has gone up, Tozen Sushi Bar will be a new concept from the folks behind Tom Sushi, the premium sushi bar on Davie Street.

Located at the corner of Broadway and Oak Street, Tozen Sushi Bar will take over the former space of Happy Wood BBQ House at 967 West Broadway.

While Tom Sushi has yet to publicly share any details about Tozen, the interior seems to be entirely revamped.

Dished has reached out to Tom Sushi for more details on this new endeavour, so stay tuned for updates.

Tozen Sushi Bar

Address: 967 West Broadway, Vancouver