New Vancouver restaurants: 21 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 20+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Richmond is in no shortage of delicious places to grab some grub, and here’s a new one to check out. Grill Party has officially opened its doors.

The new spot for late-night BBQ opened earlier this month.

Address: 8511 Alexandra Road unit 120, Richmond

The popular contemporary Japanese eatery, which is the largest Mazesoba chain restaurant in the world, is now open in the River District.

The up-and-coming South East Vancouver area will also soon be home to some other great restaurants including Lucky Taco and Bufala locations.

Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Formerly operating as a made-to-order-only bakery through its website, Cake It Easy has finally opened its own brick-and-mortar space in East Vancouver.

Located at 1211 Nanaimo Street, Cake It Easy will sell Filipino-influenced treats, including its most popular cake, the Ube Rival.

Address: 1211 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

It’s been nearly a year since the Main Street location of Kafka’s Coffee announced it would be closing, but finally, something new is set to take its place.

Switching things up somewhat, the new business taking over the 2525 Main Street address is called Tamaly Shop and will operate as a café and Mexican grocer – oh, and it’ll have house-made tamales, too.

Address: 2525 Main Street, Vancouver

Despite its brief time in Vancouver, the fast-food chain has already become extremely popular for its Original Chicken Sandwich, Filipino spaghetti, and iconic Peach Mango Pie.

The chain has also shared plans for a location in the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex in Surrey, which is still underway.

Address: #110-9850 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Baroness Bubble Tea, which was founded in Taiwan, opened its first Vancouver location at 2790 West Broadway back in 2019.

Known for offering oat milk and other dairy-free options for its milk teas, Baroness has just opened its second location in Vancouver, this time right downtown.

Address: 780 Denman Street, Vancouver

The latest spot on our radar is Hai Chi Em, which specializes in “modern Vietnamese cuisine,” according to its Instagram page.

Hai Chi Em is located in the Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood at 6181 Fraser Street and officially opened its doors in November.

Address: 6181 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Guulu Cafe, which recently opened at 4621 Kingsway in Burnaby (the former location of Tiger Sugar), has quickly made a name for itself for its adorable “eggyaki” treats, which it claims is the “first and only eggyaki in Vancouver.”

Address: 4621 Kingsway, Burnaby

Part restaurant and part wine lounge, Vignette will offer guests French-influenced, locally sourced dishes and global flavours alongside a seriously great beverage program.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s newest spot for authentic Mexican eats has just opened in the Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood: Taco’N Todo.

This exciting and colourful new restaurant just celebrated its grand opening on February 11, complete with a mariachi band and plenty of fantastic eats.

Address: 6196 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Potato Corner operates a location in Vancouver on Kingsway, as well as one at Surrey Central, but now the chain has officially opened up its third BC spot at Richmond’s Aberdeen Mall food court.

Aberdeen Centre’s food court is notorious for being a food destination, and the addition of Potato Corner ensures that even more diverse food offerings continue to keep it this way.

Address: Aberdeen Centre food court – Unit 3090 — 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Located at 1725 Robson Street, this new Vancouver destination will offer both sweet and savoury bites alongside a selection of lattes, teas, and premium matcha out of its 1,100 sq ft, 10-seat counter-service space.

Address: #2-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

This Korean pizza chain hails from the aforementioned country where, as of 2021, it operates a whopping 620 stores.

Since its first location launched in 2006, Pizza Maru has opened outposts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar.

Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver

The French bakery is now open at 3273 West Broadway in Kitsilano. This concept was established in 2018 by two bakers, one from France and one from Belgium, according to its website.

Ca Croustille has been operating via home deliveries, pick-up orders, and farmers’ markets, and now, it has a brick-and-mortar spot.

Address: 3273 W Broadway, Vancouver

Those in Burnaby will already be familiar with House of Tofu Soup, a low-key Korean joint offering up bubbling pots of kimchi stew, bibimbap, and variations on its namesake dish, of course. This location is at 4563 North Road, just beside the big strip mall that houses Hannam Supermarket and Midam Cafe and Bistro.

Address: Henderson Place Mall, Hots and Grill 2088 – 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Guests can expect highlights like a pescatarian charcuterie board; a dry-aged, grass-fed Two Rivers beef burger; and seared Hokkaido scallops with truffle risotto at this new West Coast brasserie.

In addition to an all-day menu, Wildlight offers a daily happy hour, a late-night happy hour, and a weekend brunch service.

Address: 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-0722

Zubu has opened its new 100-seat location at 869 Hornby Street, the former address of a Boston Pizza restaurant.

The newest eatery from the brand will offer a full bar and a cozy heated patio down the line.

Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver

The Source Bulk Foods is likely one of the more widely known shops offering this kind of grocery experience, with one store in Vancouver, one in North Vancouver, and now, one in the Langley community of Willoughby.

Address: 20689 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley

Now, after 11 years of operation in Vancouver, the concept is ready to welcome guests to its new Lower Lonsdale Shipyards District digs.

This spot will serve up brunch, pastries, and coffee. According to its Instagram account, dinner service will be coming down the line as well.

Address: 128 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Sushi Mahana comes to us from owner Yuki Aida and master sushi chef Hiroshi Hoshiko. The restaurant softly opened on January 14 and offers a truly special dining experience.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

The brand-new, 7,600 sq ft design-forward location features an epic indoor and outdoor dining space, with so much greenery that it almost mimics the magic of a greenhouse.

Located at the shopping centre’s Brentwood Plaza, this Earls was designed using warm elemental materials, plenty of plant life, and lots of natural light – a brightness only enhanced by the suspended globe lights.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

With files from Daryn Wright