Hazukido is opening a new location in Richmond

Croissant lovers of all kinds are most likely familiar with Hazukido. Now the Japanese cafe is opening a new location, this time in Richmond.

While no formal announcement has been made on Hazukido’s social media, the cafe updated its list of locations and listed Richmond as “Coming Soon.”

Hazukido is best known for its variety of croissants. We’d recommend trying its Truffle Crab croissant, which is a classic crispy croissant with a juicy crab stick, exquisite truffle cream sauce, and parmesan.

If you’re looking for something more on the sweet side, we’d tell you to try the Raspberry Panna Cotta, which is a croissant filled with freshly prepared raspberry filling. It also serves cannolis, sandwiches, and so much more, including croffles (croissants baked in a waffle iron). You can also get classic cafe beverages and an assortment of bubble teas.

Hazukido also participated in the 2023 Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl with its Caramel Pumpkin Spice Cream Croissant.

Dished reached out to Hazukido for more details on the new location. Be sure to check back here for an opening date and more details when they’re available.

Address: 8820 Beckwith Road, Richmond

