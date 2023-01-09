Great news for ramen fans this week, as one of the city’s best spots has announced a new location is in the works.

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In the announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

It has yet to share an opening date, but window wrapping and limited signage have already gone up at the space, indicating that work is already well underway.

Ramen Danbo currently operates two locations in the province – one in Kitsilano at 1833 West 4th Avenue and one downtown Vancouver at 1333 Robson Street – as well as outposts in Seattle and New York.

The restaurant is known for its Fukuoka-style Tonkatsu ramen and is frequently busy, so this third location is a more than welcome addition to the city.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

