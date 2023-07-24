Recently, Dished shared the news that a Hello Kitty Cafe was underway in Vancouver, and while the concept remains largely mysterious, it seems some progress is finally starting to take shape.

The Hello Kitty Cafe, which is taking over a former Sharetea location on Robson, finally has a hint of pink signage in place.

The 1274 Robson Street spot previously had an opening date set to July 29, according to Google Maps, but by the looks of things – and based on an updated date – the cafe now won’t be opening until September.

This new concept has virtually no online presence, with only one Instagram page that may or may not be run by the cafe itself, but despite this, folks have already been abuzz with what to expect.

Licensed Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the United States, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. Hello Kitty Cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China.

Dished has reached out to Sanrio to confirm whether or not Vancouver’s edition is affiliated with these same cafe concepts, but if they are, then we can expect some seriously kawaii goodies in the future.

These cafes serve treats like Hello Kitty-branded macarons, iced cookies, cakes, and handmade drinks.

For now, we’re keeping close tabs on Vancouver’s version of a Hello Kitty Cafe and will keep you updated on new developments.

Hello Kitty Cafe

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver