Vancouver is no stranger to mango-based drink and dessert shops. From Hui Lau Shan to Mango Yummy, both located in Richmond, this city has an insatiable appetite for all things mango.

Now, another China-based mango drink brand has set its sights on BC, this time right in the city of Vancouver.

Sweet 7, which was established in 2006, is planning on opening its very first Vancouver location at 1696 Robson Street, the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

According to Sweet 7’s website, the store uses “use fresh mango and fruit tea brewing techniques, combined with a handcrafted process, to prepare all our beverages.”

The brand has yet to share a menu for this Canadian location yet, but by the looks of things, we can expect drinks made with fresh fruit and “pure raw ingredients.”

Sweet 7 operates 1,500 locations globally with more than 20 “award-winning flavours,” and while we don’t have an opening date for the Vancouver location yet, a representative from the Canadian branch has been in touch with Dished.

Stay tuned for more information.

Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver

