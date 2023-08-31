The Flamingo Room: New Miami-inspired bar opening in Vancouver

A new Miami-inspired bar is opening in Vancouver this fall: The Flamingo Room.

Located in Havana’s former theatre space on Commercial Drive, this new spot will be a destination for vibrant drinks, snacks, comedy, and live music too.

“Havana Theatre has a long history on the Drive. It’s been exciting to enter its next chapter and see the space be transformed into The Flamingo Room,” says Reuben Major, Managing Partner of Havana Vancouver and The Flamingo Room.

“It will not only be home to great live music and comedy but also offer a robust and fun cocktail and bar program created by our talented team.”

Described as a “neighbourhood watering hole-meets eclectic cocktail room,” the 900 sq ft space will offer 52 seats and six bar spots on top of that.

The space is currently being designed and put together by Belcarra Contracting.

When it comes to sips and bites, Beverage Director Alexa Greenman and Executive Chef Andrew Hounslow are crafting a stellar selection of offerings for future patrons.

Guests will enter The Flamingo Room through a “vibrant corridor,” and the space will be full of textures and colours that aim to give off the same vibes as a warm Miami night.

Banquet booth seating, decorative lighting, and an upcoming feature mural wall are all design highlights.

“We are looking forward to having guests enjoy our newly renovated venue very soon,” adds Operations Leader Rich Charrois.

“I’ve tried some of Alexa’s drinks, and they are creative and delicious, with lots of zero-proof options.”

The reimagined bar and live stage is aiming to open in late fall. Once it launches, it will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm til late.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

The Flamingo Room

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

