FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Marugame Udon to open first Canadian location in Vancouver this winter

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Nov 7 2023, 8:50 pm
Marugame Udon to open first Canadian location in Vancouver this winter
Marugame Udon Vancouver (Marugame Udon)

It’s been almost a year since we first told you about Marugame Udon making its Canadian debut in BC.

And now, we have even more info for noodle lovers about the soon-to-be-open location launching in Vancouver.

What is Marugame Udon?

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Chicken Katsu Curry Udon

Set to launch at 589 Beatty Street, this concept hails from Japan where it was first founded in the year 2000.

Now with more than 1,000 locations worldwide in eight countries, this spot has amassed a cult following of folks who love its deep-fried crispy tempura and handmade udon noodles made fresh.

Described as offering a “theatre-like atmosphere,” at Marugame, diners can watch their Sanuki-style udon, which originates from Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture, be made to order before their eyes. 

What’s On the Menu at Marugame Udon?

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Kakiage

The style of udon offered at Marugame is one of the most popular around. It’s made from high-quality wheat flour, water, and salt.

We’re told the thing to be most excited for, though, is that famous “Marugame texture.”

This is a signature hallmark for the brand and means thick, chewy, and slightly firm noodles, which are hand-cut and boiled on the spot, served in the concept’s signature housemade fragrant soup stock.

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Niku Tama Curry Udon

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Spicy Seafood Udon

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Pork Samurai Udon

Add on a variety of toppings and the golden-fried tempura we mentioned, and you’re set for what sounds like the best meal ever. 

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Chicken Katsu

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Shrimp

Dished is also told to expect veggie options, approachable price points, and a “lively and immersive” atmosphere here come opening.

When is Marugame Udon opening in Vancouver?

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Marugame Udon Vancouver

Marugame Udon Vancouver is located in a central downtown area, just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station. It’s set to open later this winter.

“We are thrilled to introduce Marugame Udon to the vibrant city of Vancouver. Our goal is to foster cultural exchange through the rich and authentic flavours of Sanuki-style udon and tempura, offering a truly unique culinary experience” said Victor Hisao Misawa, president and general manager, Marugame Udon International, who has planned to be at the grand opening later this year.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Marugame Udon

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop