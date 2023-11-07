Marugame Udon to open first Canadian location in Vancouver this winter

It’s been almost a year since we first told you about Marugame Udon making its Canadian debut in BC.

And now, we have even more info for noodle lovers about the soon-to-be-open location launching in Vancouver.

What is Marugame Udon?

Set to launch at 589 Beatty Street, this concept hails from Japan where it was first founded in the year 2000.

Now with more than 1,000 locations worldwide in eight countries, this spot has amassed a cult following of folks who love its deep-fried crispy tempura and handmade udon noodles made fresh.

Described as offering a “theatre-like atmosphere,” at Marugame, diners can watch their Sanuki-style udon, which originates from Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture, be made to order before their eyes.

What’s On the Menu at Marugame Udon?

The style of udon offered at Marugame is one of the most popular around. It’s made from high-quality wheat flour, water, and salt.

We’re told the thing to be most excited for, though, is that famous “Marugame texture.”

This is a signature hallmark for the brand and means thick, chewy, and slightly firm noodles, which are hand-cut and boiled on the spot, served in the concept’s signature housemade fragrant soup stock.

Add on a variety of toppings and the golden-fried tempura we mentioned, and you’re set for what sounds like the best meal ever.

Dished is also told to expect veggie options, approachable price points, and a “lively and immersive” atmosphere here come opening.

When is Marugame Udon opening in Vancouver?

Marugame Udon Vancouver is located in a central downtown area, just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station. It’s set to open later this winter.

“We are thrilled to introduce Marugame Udon to the vibrant city of Vancouver. Our goal is to foster cultural exchange through the rich and authentic flavours of Sanuki-style udon and tempura, offering a truly unique culinary experience” said Victor Hisao Misawa, president and general manager, Marugame Udon International, who has planned to be at the grand opening later this year.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Marugame Udon

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

