FoodRestaurant Openings

Hannam Supermarket to open express location in Yaletown

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 30 2023, 5:24 pm
Hannam Supermarket to open express location in Yaletown

Downtown dwellers, listen up! Hannam Supermarket is opening a new express location in Yaletown.

Starting in 1998, Hannam was the first large-scale Korean mart in Western Canada, opening in Burnaby’s Korea Town.

Since then, the grocery store has opened locations in Surrey, Langley, and Vancouver. Now the mart is opening a new “express” location downtown.

Hannam Supermarket

Dished

Hannam is known for selling all sorts of Korean goods that are difficult to find anywhere else, including grocery staples, Korean snacks, household appliances, and more.

The Korean grocery store is opening where Swirl Wine Store used to be, which operated in the spot for over 17 years.

Dished reached out to Hannam for additional details on the new concept and will keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Be sure to check back here for more details.

Hannam Supermarket — Yaletown Express

Address: 1185 Mainland Street, Vancouver

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop