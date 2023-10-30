Hannam Supermarket to open express location in Yaletown

Downtown dwellers, listen up! Hannam Supermarket is opening a new express location in Yaletown.

Starting in 1998, Hannam was the first large-scale Korean mart in Western Canada, opening in Burnaby’s Korea Town.

Since then, the grocery store has opened locations in Surrey, Langley, and Vancouver. Now the mart is opening a new “express” location downtown.

Hannam is known for selling all sorts of Korean goods that are difficult to find anywhere else, including grocery staples, Korean snacks, household appliances, and more.

The Korean grocery store is opening where Swirl Wine Store used to be, which operated in the spot for over 17 years.

Dished reached out to Hannam for additional details on the new concept and will keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Address: 1185 Mainland Street, Vancouver