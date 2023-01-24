Burnaby, it’s time to celebrate! A drool-worthy local spot, The Bao Place, has just announced it’s making a comeback.

Known for serving up delicious steamed BBQ pork buns and beyond, The Bao Place had to cease operations at its former Kingsway location due to redevelopment in 2022.

The Bao Place said it would be back in a new location, and it looks like that will be sooner than later.

The concept shared a Facebook post with the great news earlier this week.

We can expect to enjoy the eatery at its new location on Edmonds Street in Burnaby soon.

Dished will keep you posted on opening details as they are released. Stay tuned!

The Bao Place

Address: Edmonds Street, Burnaby