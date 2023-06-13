Zaatar w Zeit, a fast-casual eatery serving Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes, is set to open a new location in Metro Vancouver soon.

The brand currently operates one location in Vancouver, at 531 Granville Street, but has shared with Dished that a location in West Vancouver is currently in the works.

This destination will be located at C6 – 900 Main Street at The Village at Park Royal, and we’re told that patrons can expect a “casual and fast dining experience with a range of offerings that reflect the concept’s unique blend of Lebanese flavours and contemporary style.”

The brand focuses on healthy, fresh, and wholesome food options, with an array of options for both vegetarians and vegans.

The menu here includes street food favourites including “freshly baked tawouk, kebab, falafel and shawarma wraps, flatbread pizza, hummus dips and fresh salads,” we’re told.

The West Vancouver location will also serve beer and wine, just as its Granville location does, and the 800-square-foot space will eventually have a patio, too.

Zaatar w Zeit aims to open by September and when it does, it will operate from 8:30 am to 10 pm.

Zaatar w Zeit – West Vancouver

Address: C6 – 900 Main Street, West Vancouver

