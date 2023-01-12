Looks like we are down an Asian comfort food spot in Vancouver, as Heritage Asian Eatery’s Broadway location has closed up shop.

The 382 West Broadway restaurant opened in 2019, three years after the concept’s original Pender Street spot launched, which just underwent an interior refresh.

Heritage is known for serving up eats like Chinese BBQ, dim sum, and baos.

The Broadway restaurant operated for four years. The concept’s owner, Paul Zhang, says the closure was “unavoidable” due to the ongoing construction outside the restaurant on the Broadway Subway project.

Zhang says both guests and delivery professionals have had a hard time accessing the restaurant due to this.

“We have tried everything available to us, but we cannot sustain these disruptions without some sort of compensation from the city or province,” explains Zhang.

“The ongoing limited access and visibility have left us unable to maintain a satisfactory level of service for our valued customers. We’re going to take this opportunity to focus on our Pender Street location and our new location opening soon in North Vancouver.”

It’s not all bad news, though.

Heritage fans can still head to the Pender Street location to get their comfort food and cocktail fix, and the concept has a new location opening at the Lonsdale Quay Market in late spring/early summer of 2023.