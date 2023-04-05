Check out plans for the new Bufala and Lucky Taco River District locations

Vancouver’s River District is slowly but surely becoming a foodie destination in its own right, and we have an update on two of the most anticipated eateries set to open there.

Gooseneck Hospitality has been planning on launching new Bufala and Lucky Taco locations for a while. Both sister restaurants are gearing up to launch in late spring/early summer.

Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light installation centrepiece.

The new spot for quality ‘zas and beyond will be 3,300 sq ft and offer seating for 80 inside and 45 on its forthcoming expansive outdoor patio.

This restaurant’s menu will be similar to the one offered at the North Vancouver location in Edgemont Village.

Think Neapolitan-style pizzas, pasta, Italian-inspired small plates, mains, and all the delicious sips to match.

Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.

The 1,050 sq ft taqueria-style eatery will offer seats for 30 inside and 25 more on a patio down the line.

Offerings here will include the concept’s signature tacos, small plates, nachos, grilled street corn, margaritas, and a great selection of tequila and mezcal. The OG Lucky Taco can be found on Yew Street in Kitsilano.

Both restaurants are being designed by award-winning firm St. Marie Studio.

“When we were looking at opening another Bufala and Lucky Taco in Metro Vancouver, the one major criteria was they had to be located in a friendly, family-oriented community, similar to their current locations, and certainly River District meets that and more,” says James Iranzad, Partner, Gooseneck Hospitality.

“It’s been great seeing the growth of this waterfront area and the curious attention by the neighbourhood so far. Both Bufala and Lucky Taco River District will have their own unique charm and exclusive offerings.”

“Everything’s coming together for both Bufala and Lucky Taco,” adds Iranzad.

“We’re excited to unveil the two concepts in River District, and we look forward to welcoming everyone once we open soon.”

The River District is home to a new location of Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba. It will also see the opening of a new LOCAL Public Eatery outpost in late May.

We’ll keep you posted on opening dates and details for both of these spots. Stay tuned!

Bufala River District

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Instagram

Lucky Taco River District

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Instagram