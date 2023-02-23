Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.

Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Spring 2023.

Sula’s owner, Sharath Vittal, shares that the cocktail program will be designed by none other than Jeff Savage, head bartender at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist.

In addition to killer cocktails and an “exciting menu,” Sula’s newest eatery will offer patrons a space designed by Dave Wong, principal of WHG Designs.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Dave Wong and his dedicated team to make Sula’s third location the most beautiful one yet,” says Vittal.

“We’re also so excited to work with Jeff Savage again for the creation of sensational drinks. His colourful and creative cocktail menu at our Main Street location continues to dazzle our customers along with our street eats.”

We’ll keep you posted on more details as they are revealed.

In the meantime, be sure to head to Sula’s locations on Commercial Drive and Main Street to get your fix of delicious Indian eats.

Sula — English Bay

