Inside Gordon Ramsay Burger's first Canadian location in Metro Vancouver

Back in August, we shared that culinary icon Gordon Ramsay had set his sights on Metro Vancouver. We learned the celebrity chef was poised to open not one but two concepts here.

The first, Gordon Ramsay Burger, was slated to launch at the Great Canadian Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam, aka the former Hard Rock Casino Vancouver.

Now, it’s nearly time for the public to check out the highly anticipated handheld destination for themselves. Dished popped in for a sneak peek to see what was in store for diners.

The concept from the internationally renowned chef is known for its handcrafted burgers basted with butter, as well as fries, sauces made from scratch, and thick milkshakes.

It first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012, and now operates in select US cities like Boston and Chicago.

The Coquitlam spot offers a selection of premium burgers like the Hell’s Kitchen Burger, made with mozzarella, roasted jalapeno, avocado, and roasted tomato, and even a plant-based vegan burger.

We tried the Truffle Burger, which was a hearty combo of truffle goat cheese, bacon, frisée, pickled shallots, an over-easy egg, and truffle aioli.

If beef and burgers aren’t your jam, this joint has several other appealing options like the show-stopping Fish & Crisps Sandwich, and the Lobster & Prawn Roll on toasted brioche, which is also a top bite.

A couple of hot dogs are on the menu as well. We opted for The Bloody Mary Dawg during our tasting.

This bacon-wrapped footlong dawg topped with relish, crispy onions, and bloody mary ketchup has some kick and could be taken down solo or shared between a few friends.

For shareables and sweets, creations like fries, salads, Kettle Chip Nachos, Hellfire Chicken Wings, and the Oreo milkshake made with crème brûlée pudding and whipped cream are all present and accounted for.

Gordon Ramsay Burger at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver offers seats for over 150 people and boasts a patio and a bar area, which faces the gaming floor.

Find it open seven days a week from 11 am to 11 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

It’s officially open for business as of Monday, December 4. Mark your calendar!

Next year, Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to launch at Richmond’s River Rock Casino Resort.

This steak spot specializes in dry-aged meats, offering a modern take on the classic American steakhouse experience.

Gordon Ramsay Burger Vancouver

Address: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver — 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Instagram

