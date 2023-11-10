New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 20 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try.

A new casual Mediterranean eatery, Hungry Zus, has opened in Vancouver. It took over where Festal Paleo Cafe used to be located.

Address: 433 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-6333

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

A Commercial Drive destination for Asian fusion eats is officially expanding. B House Restaurant has opened its second location in Richmond, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Address: 8328 Capstan Way #1101, Richmond

Instagram

Simit takes pride in bringing “the taste of ancient Turkish home and street delicacies” to Vancouver while “using only the finest ingredients.”

The beloved spot was established back in 2018 and has since become a favourite of many in Metro Vancouver.

Address: 108-1610 Robson Street

Instagram

This concept first launched in 2021. It operates out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street, where folks can also walk in for treats or order for delivery.

Now, Mochido is setting up a fresh brick-and-mortar in Coquitlam. The sweet spot is located at 100-1188 Pinetree Way.

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Instagram

Chinese comfort food spot Dragon Bowl only opened its first location in Vancouver back in February, but the restaurant is already expanding into Metro Vancouver. New West is now the home of Dragon Bowl’s second store.

Address: 406 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

Cockney Kings Fish and Chips just opened its new location in Kitsilano, meaning you won’t have to trek out to Burnaby or New West to visit anymore. The fresh spot is taking over where Flying Wedge Pizza used to be.

Address: 1935 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Japanese convenience store Daruma has opened a new location in Richmond.

The company has multiple locations in Metro Vancouver, and this new spot marks its second Richmond location, right in Fisherman’s Wharf.

Address: 110-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond

Instagram | TikTok

A fresh neighbourhood grocer and café, Mah Milk Bar, has opened in Vancouver. The new store is located on the corner of Victoria Drive and Grant Street.

Address: 1502 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

What can we expect from Pinky’s? “Great comfort food, the tunes are going to be pumpin’, the drinks are gonna be comin’ out, good times. I can’t wait for everybody to check out the room.”

Address: 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Freshly opened this fall, Kuro Sushi & Bar is located in East Vancouver at 1660 Renfrew Street in the former address of Rib & Chicken.

Kuro has shared on its Google Maps listing that it specializes in “traditional as well as modern twisted plates.”

Address: 1660 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-0773

Instagram

A new spot inspired by Mexico City’s old-style canteens has finally opened its doors in Mount Pleasant.

La Cantina de Don Porfirio, a project that has been in progress for the last several months, has opened in the old Side Hustle Sandwiches space at 151 East 8th Avenue, a heritage building that also houses Dandy Barber.

Address: 151 East 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

The One BBQ Kitchen is located at 6978 Victoria Drive, just on the corner of E 54th Avenue, and serves up a range of BBQ items, congee, noodle soups, fried rice, and more.

Address: 6978 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Chicken Box, a Korean fried chicken restaurant based in North Vancouver, has brought its fried goodness to Vancouver.

The brand opened its second location at 4401 Main Street, the former location of Dream Sushi, which closed back in April after 12 years in business.

Address: 4401 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

This friendly, fun, and over-the-top vibe really sets the tone for the Leo’s experience and is one that is much needed in Vancouver’s drinking scene.

Leopold’s Tavern got its start in Regina, Saskatchewan, and has since opened several locations around the country, including in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Dished had the chance to chat with Bailey Hayward, co-owner of Gary’s, about what we can expect from this exciting new restaurant.

Gary’s will be influenced by the seasons, she says. “Nothing revolutionary, just good and comforting food made with good ingredients.”

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Coquitlam residents got one new spot for Italian treats and coffee.

Caffe Reggio (not related to the famous NYC cafe of the same name) has just opened its doors in the Tri-Cities, offering up Italian-style fare in a cozy environment.

Address: 930 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram

Located at 3208 Oak Street, on the corner of 16th Avenue, Comma Cafe aims to serve “great coffee” and “delicious in-house baked goods and food items.”

After a few weeks of hard work to transform the space into something new, Comma Cafe opened its doors earlier this fall.

Address: 3208 Oak Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The downtown Vancouver location at 778 Robson Street is the fourth outpost for the popular restaurant chain and is maybe one of its most exciting yet.

Address: 778 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

After months of anticipation, the first BC location finally opened at 8555-120th Street, Unit 1, in Delta.

The brand also has plans to open locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, and Burnaby, which they anticipate will open sometime next year, Dished is told.

Address: 8555-120th Street, Unit 1, Delta

Instagram

Cofu Vegan Ramen comes to us from the same folks behind Cofu Pressed Sushi, the vegan restaurant and self-proclaimed “sober bar” near Granville Island.

Instead of operating a full-scale, brick-and-mortar restaurant, Cofu Vegan Ramen is a portable trailer that will be popping up in various locations around the city.

Address: Keep tabs on its location via its website

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies