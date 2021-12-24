FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Swirl Wine Store to close after 17 years of business in Vancouver

Amy Johansson/Shutterstock
A local wine store in Vancouver has announced it will be shutting its doors after nearly two decades of business.

Swirl Wine Store, located at 1185 Mainland Street in Yaletown, told followers earlier this week that it would be closing on December 28, 2021.

The store has been offering a large selection of local wines and ciders to customers for 17 years.

Owners thanked patrons for all of their support over the years. Read the full statement here.

You still have some time to pop in and say goodbye. Be sure to do so if you’re in the neighbourhood!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swirl Wine Store (@swirlwinestore)

