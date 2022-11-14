Buckle up noodle lovers, a Canadian-first is coming to Vancouver that you’re going to be excited about. Marugame Udon has confirmed to Dished that it’s opening a location in our city.

The concept hails from Japan where it was first founded in the year 2000. Marugame is known for its deep-fried crispy tempura and handmade udon noodles made fresh to order.

Now with over 1,000 Marugame Udon restaurants globally, the concept says it’s the “world’s favourite udon noodle brand.”

It also coins itself as the largest one.

On its website, Marugame, commonly known in Japan as Marugame Seimen, explains making its noodles is a long and time-consuming craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARUGAME UDON USA (@marugame_udon_usa)

Bowls are made daily from just three ingredients — flour, water, and salt — in the brand’s signature open kitchens.

“Marugame Udon holds true to the authentic tradition of Sanuki udon which started centuries ago in the Kagawa Prefecture in the southern part of Japan,” the site reads.

Since 2000, Marugame has expanded its network of restaurants and operates locations in the US (Hawaii, California, Texas), the UK (London), the Philippines, and Australia to name a few countries.

Where is Marugame Udon opening in Vancouver?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARUGAME UDON USA (@marugame_udon_usa)

We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.

That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station.

Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.

Marugame Udon

Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver