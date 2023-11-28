Wayback Brewing Co. is bringing retro vibes and good beer to Surrey
Surrey is getting a new brewery, and it’s bringing the retro vibes with it.
Wayback Brewing Co. is opening this week and will offer five craft beers for you to enjoy.
“Inspired by the beachy vibes of West Coast California, we’ve crafted beers that aren’t just beverages, but time machines,” Wayback said online.
“From the crisp embrace of our Lager to the sun-soaked zest of our Citrus Wheat, each sip is a journey back to simpler, wilder times.”
We’re excited for the Baja Dark Lager, which is brewed with “a south of the border” flair. It’s a crisp, clean lager with delicate notes of dark chocolate and stone fruit.
Its website also boasts a coming-soon craft pizza section.
There are also plenty of events happening at Wayback, including trivia nights and Canucks games.
“Kick back, let your hair down, and let’s toast to the good old days. Because at Wayback Brewing, we believe in the power of nostalgia, the thrill of rebellion, and the timeless joy of a well-crafted beer,” Wayback continued.
Wayback Brew Co. opens on December 1 at 4 pm. Be sure to check back here for operating hours once they’re announced.
Wayback Brewing Co.
Address: 15063 54A Avenue, Surrey