Best fall and winter farmers' markets to shop in Metro Vancouver

Even though the hot days of summer are in the rearview, Metro Vancouver still has a ton of great markets you can shop at well into the fall and winter.

And if you want to pick up armfuls of fresh produce, locally sourced ingredients, unique gifts, and fresh-baked goods – then few places are better than your local market.

So bring your reusable bags and baskets because you’re going to want to stock up on all the fresh finds this season!

You might also like: East Van brewery celebrating Krampus with winter holiday market in December

Time Out Market Vancouver: Food and cultural market to launch in 2024

Cofeteria: New donut and brunch spot to open in Vancouver this month

Metro Vancouver’s best fall and winter markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, providing students, faculty, and staff with the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

With files from Hanna McLean