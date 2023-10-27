Nukid Cafe and Bakery closed its doors last week

Nukid Bakery and Cafe has shut its doors, adding itself to the recent long list of recent cafe closures.

The Korean-style bakery was best known for its twisted donuts in a variety of flavours like yuzu, s’mores, peach yogurt, and more. They also served other cafe staples like Americanos, matcha lattes, and London fogs. The cafe had only opened last year.

The store has yet to post anything online about the closure, and its Instagram page has since been deleted. However, the website is still up and running. Nukid officially ceased operation on October 22.

A sign on the door says, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Nukid Bakery + Cafe.”

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support and love all this time. Your support has meant the world to us, and we will always cherish the moments we shared together.”

However, Nukid ended the note by saying, “Goodbye for now, and stay tuned for what’s to come here!”

There has been no word about what will be taking Nukid’s place yet, but be sure to check back here for any updates.