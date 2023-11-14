If you’ve been strolling around Gastown lately and spotted signage for a soon-to-be-open, 24-hour pet psychic, you’ve likely got some questions.

We’d love to give you all the answers right this second, but where’s the fun in that?

What we can share, Vancouver, is that you’re about to get a new, high-end speakeasy bar, and the psychic shop business may (or may not) be just a front.

You’ll have to find out for yourself once it launches.

Behind the 24-hour pet psychic…

Behind the pet psychic biz signs, you’ll find Arcana Spirit Lounge.

This spot comes to us from the good folks behind the Storm Crow locations, so we can expect the same thematic awesomeness we once found there but with a mysterious flair this go-round.

Jason Kapalka is the visionary behind this intriguing new concept. The PopCap co-founder owns Toronto’s Storm Crow Manor as well as the city’s space-themed spot, Offworld Bar.

Storm Crow previously operated the now-shuttered Alehouse and Tavern in Vancouver.

“He is the creative engine behind every decision. He’s truly happy to be returning to his Vancouver roots with this new venture,” shares the team.

What to expect from the new spiritual venture

Arcana is slated to open at 238 Abbott Street in Gastown, which is the former home of The Revel Room.

Dished is told the upcoming cocktail lounge will have seats for nearly 100 humans and “exponentially more weightless and massless souls,” although pets won’t actually be permitted on the premises, as per health and safety bylaws.

Folks who visit can expect a fine-dining-inspired lineup of kitchen and bar classics in “a cozy, candlelit, speakeasy-style space.”

We’re told if you were a fan of Storm Crow before (and who wasn’t), you’ll love the items up for order here.

“After all, communing with the spirit world does make one hungry and thirsty,” adds the team.

This concept aims to be open by early December.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

If you want to stay updated yourself, we’d urge you to head to the Pet Psychic website and click the cat’s eyes… then perhaps the crystal ball. See what it tells you…