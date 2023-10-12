FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Oct 12 2023
It might not be a secret anymore that Secret Garden, a new Korean fusion restaurant, is opening its doors in Burnaby.

The restaurant will be serving up both grilled Korean favourites and a buffet for you to eat to your heart’s content.

In an Instagram post, Secret Garden shared that you can expect “a blooming oasis of culinary delights!”

The official address of the new location is listed as 9628 Cameron Street in Burnaby and will be taking over where the Red Robin used to be located beside Lougheed Town Centre Mall.

“Embark on a flavourful journey through our Korean Fusion spread, where every bite is a symphony of taste,” continued the eatery on its Instagram.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you posted when the exact date gets released!

Secret Garden — Burnaby

Address: 9628 Cameron Street, Burnaby

Instagram | Facebook | Website

