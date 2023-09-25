8 must-hit brewery patios in and around Metro Vancouver

BC’s brewery game has grown remarkably in the past few years.

As this industry has grown, certain neighbourhoods have established themselves as specific destinations to enjoy craft beers.

Not only does this provide us with a larger variety of brews, but also amazing patios. Here are some of the best brewery patios in and around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camp Beer Co. (@campbeerco)

Camp Beer Co. wanted to bring a relaxed and casual meeting place to the Fraser Valley. This brewery has a large outdoor patio with glass roll-up doors that connect to the tasting room. Camp Beer Co. fundamentally believes that beer is best enjoyed outdoors, and they certainly make this happen for patrons!

Address: 110-19664 64th Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-427-4287

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Funk Brewing Co. (@houseoffunkbrewing)

House of Funk Brewing Co. prides itself on creating original and high-quality beers. The team here integrates wood fermentation, wild yeast, souring bacteria and other unique micro-organisms into all the brews. The patio’s roll-up doors integrate its cool interior into the trendy front patio.

Address: 101-350 East Esplanade, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-3676

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brave Brewing Company (@brave.tales)

Brave Brewing Co. is in a neighbourhood known by locals as “Brewers’ Row.” Expect slick beers with edgy names like “Grace Under Pressure” and “Last One Standing.” The space has recently been renovated and rebranded, making it the perfect place to include on your brewery crawl.

Address: 2617 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-4905

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellow Dog Brewing Co. (@yellowdogbeer)

If there’s one thing Vancouverites like more than beer, it’s dogs. Yellow Dog Brewing Co. is situated on Port Moody’s row of breweries and boasts a gorgeous patio to enjoy. Each month, Yellow Dog brews a specialty “Puppy Batch” in support of a dog who has been at the BC SPCA for longer than usual. This allows brewers to get experimental and creative when making these smaller-batched beers, and 100% of proceeds from these batches go directly to the BC SPCA. Now that’s something worth toasting to.

Address: 1-2817 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-0191

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Field House Brewing Co. (@fieldhousebrewing)

With live music and a large lawn, Field House Brewing is comfortably among the best brewery patios in Metro Vancouver. These beers have a fantastic reputation to boot. Put on some sunscreen and get comfortable in one of the lounge chairs because you are sure to love this spot.

Address: 2281 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-776-2739

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twin Sails Brewing (@twinsailsbeer)

Twin Sails is situated right next to Yellow Dog Brewery. The name is a nod to the identical twin owners as well as the common sight of sailboats that can be seen in the Burrard Inlet right in front of the brewery. This patio is dog-friendly and even has heaters for cooler evenings.

Address: 2821 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-4234

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARMHOUSE BREWING (@farmhousebrewingco)

This beautiful farm brewery allows patrons to enjoy rural scenery, beer, and delicious food all in one setting. Expect farm-fresh flavours and live music in this expansive brewery experience. It even has unique brew flavours like Blackberry Peach Cobbler Sour and Coconut and Cinnamon Stout!

Address: 6385 Lickman Road, Chilliwack

Phone: 604-824-9007

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Roads Brewing Co. (@fiveroadsbrewingco)

Five Roads Brewing Co. has two locations in Steveston and the Fraser Valley. Both locations are heavily involved within their communities, making either option a great place to visit. Check its website for when live music will be there and enjoy whichever neighbourhood you’re in the mood to visit!

Address: 130– 12251 No. 1 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-9055

Instagram