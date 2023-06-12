Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the US, has announced it’s opening a new BC location.

The concept is known for its breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Earl of Sandwich currently operates a handful of locations in Canada including one spot in Kelowna, BC.

Other eateries can be found in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

The Earls Club sandwich is considered the signature item, and it’s made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and the house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

Now, the brand is gearing up to open its first Metro Vancouver location in Langley’s Willoughby Town Centre.

According to the sandwich joint, it’s slated to open there in October 2023. We’ll keep you posted on opening details as they are released.

Earl of Sandwich — Langley

Address: Willoughby Town Centre, Langley

With files from Hogan Short