Dovetail: New restaurant slated to open soon in Yaletown

Some big changes are happening over at 1079 Mainland Street, and we’ve got all the details. Renovations inside Dovetail, a sophisticated new restaurant opening in Yaletown, are well underway.

The eatery is launching in the former space of Michelin Bib Gourmand spot, Nightshade, and the shortlived tucked-away disco concept that operated within it, Lightshade.

Nightshade hasn’t provided Dished with a reason for leaving the space. The restaurant is marked as temporarily closed online, and messaging on its most recent social media posts implies the concept is “transitioning.”

Dovetail, however, is well on its way to being open to the public. And we can’t wait for its launch.

Aiming to open ahead of the holiday season, the restaurant comes to us from Owner/Operator Colin Denton and Executive Chef/Owner Ejner Christiansen.

The two met as teenagers growing up on the North Shore. Both have worked in the hospitality industry for many years.

Now, their very own concept is coming to fruition.

The Concept + Space

Inspired by the meaning of “Dovetail,” used as a term in both woodworking (dovetail joint) and in the kitchen, this restaurant will aim to provide a cohesive, multi-layered dining experience for guests.

The 3,800 sq ft space will offer seating for 110 people inside, including a private back room with 30 seats (formerly Lightshade) and 40 outside on its front patio.

While the bones and layout of the restaurant will remain the same, Jute Design & Management is at the helm of Dovetail’s interior transformation.

We’re told to expect a room that screams elevated boho, featuring organic textures, woods, earthy-toned fabrics, and branding to match.

The space will be comfortable, relaxed, and fun, complete with lively music to keep the good vibes and energy rolling from lunch to dinner service.

The Menu

Dovetail will be a spot to devour California-inspired share plates and premium, rotating large-format proteins.

We’re told to expect bites such as tuna tartare with yuzu kosho and fried lotus, sablefish gem lettuce wraps, and fresh pasta dishes like radiatore carbonara with double-smoked bacon and a soft egg.

The wine list here will feature bottles mainly from BC and California. Although the selection will be primarily from the West Coast, there will be a sprinkling of standout international labels available too.

For cocktails, this restaurant will be keeping things simple and focusing on the classics.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Dovetail

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram