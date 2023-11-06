Korean snack shop Nom Nom Seoul to replace Nukid Bakery

FoodRestaurant Openings


Just as quickly as it went, a new snack shop is replacing Nukid Bakery.

Signs for a new Korean snack shop, Nom Nom Seoul, have gone up.

Not much is known about the new spot other than it’ll be serving Korean snacks, food, drinks, and desserts.

An Instagram page and website are listed on the storefront, but neither is active just yet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Concept (@nccompany.official)

The logo for Nom Nom Seoul was designed by New Concept, the same brand agency that handled branding for Nukid Bakery alongside Tá Bom Korean Cuisine and On & Off Kitchen and Bar.

According to one of New Concept’s Instagram captions, Nom Nom Seoul is set to open this winter.

Dished will provide more information when it becomes available

Address: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

