Virtue Natural Bakery to open new brick-and-mortar shop

After years on the farmers’ market circuit, Virtue Natural Bakery will be opening a brick-and-mortar location in Vancouver.

The new location will be taking over the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition, which seems very fitting for the health-focused bake shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virtue Natural Bakery (@virtuenaturalbakery)

Virtue Natural Bakery started operating in 2017 and has been serving artisanal baked goods for a variety of dietary needs – such as egg-free, dairy-free, low-sugar, low-carb, and grain-free — ever since.

“Virtue Natural Bakery is a place where everyone can enjoy handcrafted baked goods, whether or not you eat gluten,” the bakery said online.

An opening date has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details when they become available.

Address: 2245 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook