55+ restaurant openings to watch in and around Vancouver

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Metro Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

The Boxset Collective team that brought us Published on Main and Bar Susu has something new up its sleeves, Vancouver. El Gato Gab Gab will be launching in Mount Pleasant this August.

This concept will be a modern Mexican cocktail bar and botanero, aka a beverage-forward snack bar, and it will be situated at 2650 Main Street.

El Gato Gab Gab will officially open to the public on August 29, 2024. Its hours will be 4 pm until late daily. This spot has teased there might be some soft opening days leading up to launch day.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Vancouverites looking for a quick and affordable bite are in luck. Onigiri Ya is gearing up to open in the city.

The grab-and-go concept is expected to feature a variety of tasty onigiri starting at just $1.99. The concept comes from the same team as Maruhachi Ra-men and will operate in the company’s sister ramen joint, Menya Juémon. However, both will operate at different hours.

Located at 545 W Broadway, Vancouver, the new onigiri spot will open starting September 3.

Address: 545 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

A new dining concept is getting ready to open in Richmond.

House of Dawn aims to offer a blend of Asian flavours with international influences, all in an upscale-casual setting.

Located at 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, this new restaurant is just steps away from the new Big Way Hot Pot location. It’s set to open this fall.

Address: 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

In its bio, Aureliana says it will be “a retro-inspired journey” with “pure nostalgia and simplicity.” In one of its first posts, it also says it’s “a classic American diner, with its own refined edge.”

Details on the menu and an exact opening date have yet to be announced, but the restaurant shared it will be opening in 2025.

Address: 156 W Hastings, Vancouver

Instagram

When you think of top-notch cocktails in Vancouver, apothecary-themed Chinatown drink destination The Keefer Bar immediately comes to mind. The team behind that award-winning establishment has something new in the works that’s set to launch this fall: June.

June, or June on Cambie as it’s sometimes called, will be a new brasserie-inspired concept located at 3305 Cambie Street.

Address: 3305 Cambie Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarak (@zarakvancouver)

Vancouver’s Main Street is getting yet another tasty addition to its food scene later this year: Elem.

This concept is brought to us by Chef Vish Mayekar, formerly La Tana, Pepino’s, and Elio Volpe, and Hassib Sarwari and Winnie Sun of the celebrated modern Afghan restaurant Zarak.

Elem will occupy the space at 2110 Main Street, which used to be a Sofa Express and happens to be located directly beside Zarak.

Address: 2110 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fish Counter (@thefishcountervancouver)

Heads up, fish and chips fans, a much-loved spot is making its way to North Vancouver. The Fish Counter announced on Instagram that it’s gearing up to open another location.

“Vancouver’s favourite Fish n’ Chips will soon be available in the beautiful neighbourhood of Edgemont Village,” shared the restaurant.

An exact opening date and address have yet to be revealed, but if it’s anything like its other two locations, customers can expect epic fish and chips and fresh seafood.

Address: Edgemont Village, North Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gyubee Japanese Grill (@gyubeejapanesegrill)

Gyubee Japanese Grill currently operates a number of locations in Ontario and one in Montreal, but this spot will be its first in BC.

The restaurant has no opening date currently, but signs on the windows indicate it is currently hiring.

Address: 50-8100 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guildford Town Centre (@shopgtc)

A-OK currently has locations in multiple Canadian cities, such as Toronto, Calgary, and Winnipeg, but this will be its first BC location.

Aritzia previously occupied a different space at Guildford Town Centre (without an A-OK Cafe) and will be moving into the former Forever 21 space.

The new Aritzia location and A-OK Cafe will open its doors in Spring 2025.

Address: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Instagram

Central currently operates one location in Calgary’s Beltline; however, expansion plans have been shared with Dished and we can’t wait to fill you in.

The concept will open not one but three new Canadian locations in early 2025. Restaurants will launch in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood, Toronto’s Ossington Street, and downtown Vancouver.

Address: Bentall Centre — 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Last year, we shared the news that Fraser Valley-founded restaurant Bow & Stern would open in Metro Vancouver at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby.

We now have more details about the anticipated 5,000 sq ft eatery, which will focus on ocean-inspired dining. Bow & Stern Brentwood will boast 160 seats inside and 60 more on its patio. This spot will offer happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch service down the road.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby (just outside the Tables food court, above BMO)

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl of Sandwich (@earlofsandwich)

Port Coquitlam is the next spot to get this notable sando destination, known for its selection of wraps, salads, snacks, and, of course, the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

The chain shared the news that this new outpost would be launching in the fall in the “Poco Place building on Lougheed Highway,” but has not shared an exact address just yet.

Address: 31A-2755 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Praguery (@thepraguery)

Anyone with a sweet tooth in Vancouver is likely already familiar with Praguery, the food truck offering chimney cake and ice cream concoctions around the city.

Now, the brand tells Dished that it’s planning to expand with a new brick-and-mortar location in Coquitlam.

Address: 1207 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Dolce Amore View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce Amore – The Gelato Mafia (@thegelatomafia) In August 2023, gelato shop Dolce Amore woke up to the devastating news that a fire had broken out in its Commercial Drive location, leading to serious damage. The fire, which started early in the morning, scorched the walls and floor and was accompanied by significant water damage from sprinklers being activated alongside a broken window. However, the gelato shop has confirmed to Dished that it will be coming back stronger than ever. Dolce Amore confirmed to Dished that it took over the former Cotto Pizzeria in Burnaby at 6011 Hastings Street, with the shop expected to open sometime in November. Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Tetsu Canada (@uncletetsucanada)

Popular Japanese cheesecake spot Uncle Tetsu is gearing up to open its third BC location, and it’ll be calling Richmond its home.

Uncle Tetsu confirmed to Dished that it’ll be opening at Aberdeen Centre.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Address: 1850 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

It was a sad day when we heard that Qube Lebanese Cuisine closed its doors, but now it looks like something new is opening up in its stead.

Signs for Ocean Goose Japanese have popped up at the former Lebanese restaurant.

Address: 1850 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIMSHAKER RESTO. (@kimshaker.resto)

Kimshaker’s Foodhub announced on Instagram that it’s gearing up to open a new dining concept, Kimshaker Resto.

“We are thrilled to announce the possession of our brand new restaurant,” said Kimshaker.

Kimshaker promises this new location will feature “delicious dishes, amazing ambiance, and exciting promotions.”

Address: 4091 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇲🇽𝐓𝐀𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎🇲🇽 (@taqueriajaliscoo)

We’ve got some big news we’re excited to taco-bout. Taqueria Jalisco announced that it will be opening a new location in Vancouver.

The Surrey-based Mexican restaurant is best known for its authentic Mexican eats. Think tasty tacos, enchiladas, tortas, and chilaquiles, just to name a few.

Instagram

Good news, beer aficionados: signs for craft brewery Taylight Brewing have popped up in Downtown Vancouver.

This will be the brewery’s second location and will be located at 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver. Its other spot can be found at 1485 Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam. This new location will take over the former Chef Huang Taiwan Bistro 990, which quietly closed in 2023.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saino Restaurant (@saino.restaurant)

Saino is a new restaurant from the same team that brought us Momo Hut. This will be the group’s second restaurant in the city.

Located at 622 W Pender Street, not much else is known about the new restaurant. An opening date has yet to be announced. This location was previously Wa! Curry, which closed its doors in September 2023.

Address: 622 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oldhand Coffee (@oldhandcoffee)

Much-loved Abbotsford coffee shop Oldhand Coffee is gearing up to open its second location in Langley.

“It’s true to say that we have been looking for another location for many years now, and nothing has felt quite right until we found this spot in downtown Langley,” shared the cafe on Instagram.

Address: 20528 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Dished that a new location would be opening at 6025 University Boulevard. This is the former location of Tacomio, which closed all of its restaurants at the end of 2023.

Address: 6025 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吃茶三千 CHICHA San Chen Canada (@chichasanchen.ca)

Not many details are known about the new spot located at 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver, but we anticipate you’ll be able to find all your favourites from the Taiwanese bubble tea shop.

Address: 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palms Beach House (@palmsbeachhouseltd)

Located at 12233 Beecher Street in Surrey, Palms Beach House told Dished it’s excited to bring the area an “elevated casual dining experience.”

As for vibes, Palm described the location as “Caribbean beach vibes.” An exact opening date for this new spot has yet to be announced, but you should expect it to open sometime this summer.

Address: 12233 Beecher Street, Surrey

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffee.ca)

While a formal announcement about this new location has yet to be made, the coffee chain did update its website to include a location at 1090 West Pender labelled as “coming soon.”

Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmers’ Market, followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgary’s 17th Avenue in 2012.

Address: 1090 West Pender, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Pizza (@justpizzaplease)

Vancouver is getting a brand-new pizza joint, and it’ll be serving up more than just your regular slice of pepperoni.

Just Pizza will be opening at 1629 Kingsway in Vancouver, and Dished reached out to get all the details.

Address: 1629 Kingsway, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 麻古茶坊MACU TEA (@macu2008tw)

Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand, opened its first North American location in Metro Vancouver last year.

Now, the fruit tea shop is gearing up to open another location.

Address: Kingsway, Burnaby Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

Big news for donut fans in Metro Vancouver: Lee’s Donuts is opening a new location in Brentwood, Steveston, and YVR Airport.

That’s right, Vancouver’s oldest donut company is opening more locations, and this news comes just after it opened in Gastown, right across from the Gastown Steam Clock.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond

Address: YVR Airport, Richmond

Instagram

We’re excited about the summer opening of AM Cafe in Mount Pleasant , which will offer a menu that not only sounds delicious but is also 100% plant-based.

Dished received confirmation from owners Olly Nicklin and Lindsay Loudon that the breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go spot is targeting an opening date in August. They’re excited to welcome diners through their doors.

Address: 2528 Guelph Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier’s Breads (@oliviersbreads)

Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.

This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.

Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.

Set to open in early Fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.

Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Baguette Canada (@parisbaguette_ca)

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇsᴘʀᴇssᴏ ʙᴀʀ + ᴍɪᴄʀᴏ ʀᴏᴀsᴛᴇʀʏ (@veroni.co)

Good news for Metro Vancouver coffee lovers: Veroni & Co. is gearing up to open its second location in Coquitlam.

The new digs will be located at 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam and will serve up all your favourite elevated espresso beverages.

Address: 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sal y Limon (@salylimonvan)

Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.

Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver

Instagram

Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.

When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Din Tai Fung (@dintaifungusa)

Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.

The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.

Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (@brooklyndumplingshop)

It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: Station Square, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).

The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.

Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by per se Social Corner (@persesocialcorner)

Set to open later this year, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Taps (@kingtaps)

King Taps’ entry into the space is all part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet Burger (@planetburger.yvr)

Planet Burger is a concept in progress, but its founders tell Dished that the food truck will soon be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities.

Instagram

Ciclo (multiple locations)

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will open at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krave Kulture Yogurt (@kravekultureyogurt)

One of the numerous new vendors joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Danbo Canada (@ramendanbo_ca)

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its newest location on the way.

This spot has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨. (@thehardbeanbrunchco)

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will open a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street in late 2024.

Address: 909 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Asian Eatery (@eatheritage)

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

Instagram

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown.

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

Instagram

It’s been a while since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its newest location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore. It just opened its Richmond location as well.

Address: Park Royal

Instagram