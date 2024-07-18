A Calgary-based restaurant concept is opening its first location in Toronto, taking over the space left by an iconic bakery.

Dreamt up by the same team behind Craft Beer Market, Central Restaurant’s Beltline restaurant has become a local hot spot, with a second Calgary location on the way — paired with their its Toronto location.

Known for their intimate, upscale-classic ambience as well as extensive food and drink menus “designed to please every taste,” according to Central Restaurants, the new Toronto location will be setting up shop at 114 Ossington, taking over a space with a lengthy history.

For more than 40 years prior to its turn as Toronto’s first Central Restaurant, the space was home to the iconic Venezia Bakery — perhaps one of the city’s most famous Portuguese bakeries.

Founded in 1980, owners Maria and Joao Caetano served quintessential Portuguese baked goods, like custard tarts, donuts and rice pudding, to a consistently devoted base of customers, before closing their doors permanently in 2023.

Now it’s time for the dormant space at the corner of Ossington and Argyle to get a second wind — and a major makeover along with it.

According to Central Restaurants, the Toronto location, which is designed by interior design firm Way of Normal, will “have a vibrant street-style grunge aesthetic,” with a 360-degree bar, vintage light fixtures, murals and lush greenery.

There will also be a spacious covered patio with fire pits for year-round dining and drinking.

Expect extensive brunch, food and drink menus that feature uniquely crafted spins on a slew of popular cuisines, from Mexican street chicken and sushi to American-style hamburgers.

Central Ossington is currently set to open in early 2025, with more locations set to open in Calgary and Vancouver over the coming year, too.