Popular Japanese cheesecake spot Uncle Tetsu is gearing up to open its third BC location, and it’ll be calling Richmond its home.

Uncle Tetsu confirmed to Dished that it’ll be opening at Aberdeen Centre.

Originating in Hakata, Japan, Uncle Tetsu offers soft and fluffy Japanese cheesecakes in an array of flavours, including matcha and chocolate and stamped with the adorable Uncle Tetsu logo.

The spot also has a whole host of other delicious treats, such as Rusks, Cheese Tarts, and Honey Madeleines, all of which are made fresh on-site.

Located at 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond, an opening date for this new location has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details soon.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

