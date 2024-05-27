Lee's Donuts to open new location at YVR Airport this summer

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has no shortage of exciting food news, and here’s another tasty tidbit to be pumped about. Lee’s Donuts is landing at the destination this summer.

The new location will be serving up all the iconic local donut spot’s signature bites, including classic Honey Dip, Raspberry Jelly-filled, and Funfetti donuts.

Once it’s open, you can find this spot in the Pier AB Domestic Departures, post-security, next to the food court.

Lee’s Donuts has recently accelerated its growth with new locations opening at The Amazing Brentwood and Steveston, both poised to launch in the coming seasons.

Mark your calendar for summer 2024; it’s going to be sweet!