Much-loved Abbotsford coffee shop Oldhand Coffee is gearing up to open its second location in Langley.

“It’s true to say that we have been looking for another location for many years now, and nothing has felt quite right until we found this spot in downtown Langley,” shared the cafe on Instagram.

While the cafe did not share an exact address, photos indicate that it will be opening in the former space of home goods store The Passionate Home at 20528 Fraser Highway. This is right by Stevens Cocktail Corner Bar and, according to Oldhands, a soon-to-be-open New York-style pizzeria.

“This area has all the thrifting you could dream of outside of Abbotsford, near the Value Village and several other small thrift stores along the one way,” continued the cafe. “Best of all, there is a lot of parking nearby! And, there is a large public courtyard immediately outside the shop, as well the lovely Douglas Park.”

Oldhand Coffee shared it anticipates opening in Fall 2024 and promised to share more information soon.

Address: 20528 Fraser Highway, Langley

