Vancouverites love their brunch, and we can’t help but get excited when unique concepts pop up in the city.

That’s why we’re excited about the summer opening of AM Cafe in Mount Pleasant , which will offer a menu that not only sounds delicious but is also 100% plant-based.

Dished received confirmation from owners Olly Nicklin and Lindsay Loudon that the breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go spot is targeting an opening date in August. They’re excited to welcome diners through their doors.

“We love food and we love eating plant-based,” said Loudon to Daily Hive. “We want to do our part to show that you can eat delicious plant-based food without harming any animals.”

AM Cafe — which stands for Animals Matter — will serve a culinary take on comfort food. The menu is still being finalized, but expect brunch options like plant-based eggs benedict, breakfast burritos, and more.

The lunch selections will include hearty fare like burgers, grilled sandwiches, soups, and tacos. Gluten-free options and quicker items will also be available for commuters on the run.

Of course, there will be a selection of coffee, tea and cold drinks. AM Cafe has applied for a liquor license to round out its drink menu, so you will hopefully be able to enjoy a mimosa or a glass of wine with your order by the end of the year.

“We aim to have a funky, welcoming environment,” added Loudon. “Good music, warm atmosphere, and great staff. We want you to come back because of the friendly faces and cozy vibes.”

AM Cafe is currently hiring for a number of roles including a full-time head barista. For more information, contact them via their website.

AM Cafe

Address: 2528 Guelph Street, Vancouver

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 7 am to 3 pm (Soft opening in early August)

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok